Top recruit accused of domestic violence won’t join KU Jayhawks football team

Skyline receiver Quaydaruis Davis (2) goes up for a reception against Keller defensive back Adam Campbell (20) during the first half of a high school football game, October 15, 2020 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Kansas football has revoked the scholarship from top recruit Quay Davis, two days after he was accused on social media of domestic violence.

Davis, who attends Skyline High School in Dallas, had signed a national letter of intent with KU last month.

On Wednesday afternoon, Twitter user @kiahwthshtz alleged that Davis had committed domestic violence while posting graphic images of a young woman with a bruised and swollen shut eye and blood on her lip. The woman was wearing a hospital gown.

The social media post also included a photo of Davis’ KU signing ceremony and questioned why people would be glorifying and idolizing him.

KU released a statement Friday, saying it had contacted individuals with knowledge of the matter.

“While we do not know the full details of what occurred in this instance, we were able to learn enough information and decide that it is in the best interest of Kansas Football that we separate from this individual,” the statement read. “We condemn violence of any kind against women.”

The program also stated it had “terminated the recruitment” of Davis and “communicated to him that he will no longer be recruited to play football at the University of Kansas.”

Davis — a 6-foot receiver and Rivals’ 59th-ranked player in the class of 2021 — was the highest-ranked football recruit KU had landed in the Rivals era (since 1999). He had previously cited a strong relationship with KU interim coach Emmett Jones, who was on Skyline’s football staff from 2006-11.

KU was not the first school to get a pledge from Davis. He previously had committed to SMU, Texas and USC before choosing to join the Jayhawks in January.