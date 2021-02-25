University of Missouri
Another schedule change: Mizzou Tigers men’s basketball to play host to LSU on March 6
Missouri picked up a game on its men’s basketball schedule when the SEC announced Thursday the Tigers will face LSU on Saturday, March 6 in Columbia. Tipoff time and TV information will be announced later.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. MU fans can use their Game 6 tickets and parking for the game.
Missouri seniors Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith and Drew Buggs will be recognized after the game.
The Tigers lost a game to postponement against Texas A&M, scheduled for Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers’ next game on the slate is Wednesday, March 3 at Florida, a 5:30 p.m. Central time tip. The LSU game is the regular-season finale.
