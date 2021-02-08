Former Mizzou, Chiefs player Jeremy Maclin to become high school head coach

A familiar name will prowl the sideline for Kirkwood High this fall. Former Missouri Tigers and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin will become the next head coach at the school near St. Louis, pending board approval.

Kirkwood athletic director Corey Nesslage will recommend Maclin become head football coach at the next meeting on Feb. 22, according to a release.

“I am deeply honored to be recommended as the next head football coach at Kirkwood High School,” Maclin said in a statement. “It is a privilege to return to my alma mater and have an opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives with current and future students at Kirkwood.”

Maclin starred for Kirkwood from 2002-06. He then chose to stay in state for college, playing for former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel and the Tigers from 2006-08. He was part of the legendary 2007 team that went 12-2 and won the Big 12 North Division. That season culminated in a Cotton Bowl victory over Arkansas, along with a Border War rivalry win over Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium.

A consensus All-American in 2007 and 2008, Maclin declared for the NFL. He was a first-round pick by the Eagles. After a five-year stint with Philadelphia, Maclin played for the Chiefs from 2015-16. He closed out his career with the Ravens before announcing his retirement.

Maclin already had coaching experience with Kirkwood, serving as a wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.

The Maclin connection doesn’t end with the former Mizzou legend. Jay Maclin, Jeremy Maclin’s cousin, played at Kirkwood and signed with the Tigers as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Jay Maclin just wrapped up his freshman season, catching one pass for five yards in three games.

“I have been blessed in my life to have mentors and coaches who have had a lasting impacting on me,” Jeremy Maclin said. “I am grateful for this chance to play such a role in the lives of today’s youth to help fulfill their dreams on and off the field.”