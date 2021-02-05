Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk says he’s not a candidate for Central Florida job

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk wanted to make it clear he’s staying put at his current job, is not going elsewhere and is not interested in the athletic director vacancy at the University of Central Florida.

Media reports indicated Sterk could be a potential front runner for the Central Florida job, which became open when Danny White left for Tennessee for the same role there. Sterk cleared up any speculation, releasing a statement on Friday night that said he was staying in Columbia.

“I do not normally comment on speculation on social media,” Sterk said. “But, over the last 24 hours several media members have indicated that I may be involved in the Athletic Director’s search at the University of Central Florida. I am not a candidate at UCF.

“We have great momentum at Mizzou and Mizzou Athletics, and I am looking forward to (Saturday’s) Top 20 basketball showdown in Mizzou Arena.”

Sterk had a connection with current UCF president Alexander Cartwright, who was Missouri chancellor from 2017-20. Sterk’s daughter, Amy, also works in the athletic department.

Had there been a move, a bump in salary was also possible. Sterk has a $700,000 salary and is in the fifth year of a seven-year contract. Before leaving for Tennessee, White had made a $1.1 million in salary.

Sterk was hired at Missouri in August 2016 after a six-year stint at San Diego State. He was previously athletic director at Washington State as well.

Sterk, who at Missouri has hired both men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, said he’s not looking elsewhere.

“Currently, we have eight nationally-ranked programs and our student-athletes are performing exceedingly well in the classroom,” Sterk’s statement continued. “The basketball team under Coach Cuonzo Martin will be vying for the SEC and national championship this year. The football team under Coach Eli Drinkwitz reached the Top 25 and signed one of the best incoming recruiting classes in our history. I am also excited to see the planned new Football Indoor Practice Facility completed in the next few years to attract and retain the very best talent. The future is very bright for Mizzou Athletics.

My wife, two of my three daughters, son-in-law and grand-daughter enjoy Columbia, and I’m excited to work with the Board of Curators, President (Mun) Choi, our coaches, staff and talented student-athletes to continue the winning tradition at Mizzou.”