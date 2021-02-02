In reversal, ranked Mizzou Tigers looking to stay sharp against struggling Kentucky

This isn’t the same Kentucky men’s basketball team coach John Calipari has brought to conference play every year. The Wildcats had one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the country, enduring a five-game losing streak heading into the SEC slate.

Kentucky’s fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth at 5-10, though it’s looking more and more like a long shot. The Wildcats sit in the middle of the SEC pack at 4-4.

In what’s usually one of the toughest games on the schedule, No. 18 Mizzou is instead trying not to overlook Kentucky. It’s a reversal of fortune as the season hasn’t been kind to the Wildcats. Both teams were projected to finish at polar opposites in the preseason media poll — Kentucky second; Mizzou 10th — but they’re trending in different directions.

The Tigers host Kentucky at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Mizzou Arena after the game was postponed a day because of COVID-19 issues in the Wildcats’ program.

“They do have a talented team,” MU assistant coach Marco Harris-Stevens said. “As you can see, they’re playing much better in conference play. We’re going to have to come out and play and try to take their confidence away early. Once they get going, they’re a pretty good team.”

There was some uncertainty behind the game because the Wildcats had to go through a COVID-19 pause for at least 48 hours. Their Big 12/SEC Challenge game against Texas was canceled, leaving some doubt whether Mizzou would have a midweek opponent.

The SEC adjusted by pushing the game back one day. Harris said there wasn’t much that changed for the Tigers, just giving them an extra day of preparation. MU players also got an extra day after the comeback overtime win over TCU to reevaluate where they stand.

Mizzou’s defense has been shredded over the past two games against Auburn and TCU. Auburn got to the free throw line a ton; the Frogs got droves of easy baskets by attacking the rim.

“We understand that we kind of dodged a bullet there against TCU,” Mizzou guard Dru Smith said. “We can’t put ourselves in that position anymore. It gives us confidence but it also kind of wakes us up and know that you can’t get into those situations often. It’s not going to come out like that every time.”

Kentucky has notched some solid wins in conference play already over LSU and No. 22 Florida. While the Wildcats’ offense has lagged behind, their defense has been stout — especially when it comes to shot-blocking.

Mizzou recently matched up against a team more than willing to swat shots in Auburn, which picked up 14 blocks. The same principles, Harris-Stevens said, apply going into the game against Kentucky: utilize shot fakes, get to the basket strong and don’t shoot going away from the basket.

Kentucky forward Olivier Sarr and Isaiah Jackson make life difficult for any players who venture near the rim. The Wildcats still feature solid guard play, led by Brandon Boston Jr., who leads the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game.

There’s been some distractions around this Kentucky hoops team, including with St. Louis forward Cam’Ron Fletcher. But the Wildcats are staying the course and looking to improve on their resume come March.

It’s unfamiliar territory for Mizzou, which is favored in the game. A ranked win would look great on Kentucky’s resume, and the Tigers are the ones making sure they don’t disappoint for the rest of the regular season.

“We understand they have the athletes, they have the players, they have everything it takes to win games,” Smith said. “They’ve won four games in conference play already. We’re not looking at their record, we’re preparing for them, who they are, personnel.”