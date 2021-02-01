Mizzou men’s basketball game vs. Kentucky is postponed. Here’s new tipoff time, date

The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats has been moved back one day because of COVID-19 considerations. Instead of an 8 p.m. Tuesday tipoff in Mizzou Arena, the game is now at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia. The SEC announced the move Monday.

Wednesday’s game will now be broadcast on ESPN2. The original game was supposed to be on ESPN.

The game had to be moved because of COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats’ program. Kentucky went on pause ahead of its Big 12/SEC Challenge game against Texas, which resulted in the game’s cancellation. With the MU vs. UK game pushed back a day, it gives the Wildcats more time after the pause.

It’s the third game this season Mizzou has seen its schedule altered because of the novel coronavirus. The Tigers saw two of their games postponed, home contests against Vanderbilt and LSU, because they had to go on a 10-day COVID-19 pause. A positive test and subsequent contact tracing shut down team activities, which led to the hiatus.

The Tigers came in at No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, the eighth straight week they were ranked. They lost at Auburn last week before a comeback overtime win over TCU.

Mizzou hosts Kentucky and No. 10 Alabama in an important week of its season.