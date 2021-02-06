Mizzou Tigers basketball knocks off SEC-leading Alabama after late-game drama

The Missouri men’s basketball team saw what was a 20-point lead cut to one, but the Tigers held on to beat Alabama 68-65 on Saturday in Mizzou Arena.

The No. 18-ranked Tigers looked like they were comfortably on their way to a dominant double-digit win over No. 10 Alabama, but the Crimson Tide had other plans. Alabama went on a 21-2 run late in the second half to cut it to a one-point game. Then Mizzou came up big with back-to-back defensive stands — including forward Mitchell Smith’s game-saving block.

Alabama made its comeback bid with less than six minutes remaining. The Tide hit eight of nine field goals, while the Tigers countered by missing seven straight jump shots. But the Tide couldn’t fully overcome the huge Mizzou lead.

The Tigers (13-3, 6-3 SEC) won their third straight game and dealt Alabama (15-5, 10-1) its first conference loss of the season.

It was another game of scoring roulette for the Tigers. It was guards Dru Smith and Mark Smith’s turn to elevate their game Saturday. Dru Smith came out hot and was his do-it-all self with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Mark Smith scored 12 points, but his defense set the tone early as he had five steals.

There was plenty of credit to go around as forward Kobe Brown had 13 points and nine rebounds. Mitchell Smith ended up being the hero with his last-second block.

Mizzou looked impressive on defense early. The Tide was sloppy and the Tigers appeared to get a hand on just about every pass to cause disruption. Alabama shot just 33.3% (22 for 66) while the Tigers feasted on efficient shots.

Alabama was led by guard Jaden Jackelford, who had 15 points. Four Tide players finished in double figures.

Mizzou travels to take on Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi. The Tigers are right at halfway point of their 18-game SEC schedule, though two conference games still need to be rescheduled because of postponements.