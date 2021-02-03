Missouri Tigers basketball vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Prediction, TV, lineups, bet line

THE DETAILS

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN2

Betting line: Missouri by 4.5

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. Kentucky Ht. Yr. PPG F 30 Olivier Sarr 7-0 Sr. 10.3 F 12 Keion Brooks Jr. 6-7 So. 10.2 G 3 Brandon Boston Jr. 6-7 Fr. 12.1 G 10 Davion Mintz 6-3 Gr. 9.7 G 2 Devin Askew 6-3 Fr. 6.6 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Sr. 13.9 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 6.6 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 10.4 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 15.1 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. 13.0

PREDICTION

About Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC): The Wildcats had a brutal nonconference schedule, and mixed in with some pandemic chaos, it’s been a disappointing season for John Calipari’s team. They’ve had some decent wins during SEC season, including over Florida and LSU, but the Wildcats are on the outside looking into the NCAA Tournament currently. Kentucky’s defense has been stellar, but the offense has lagged behind considerably. KenPom has them No. 51.

About No. 18 Missouri (11-3, 4-3 SEC): The Tigers escaped with a win over TCU last time out, using a late rally to send the game to overtime, where they took care of business. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster to Mizzou’s season, including a road win over Tennessee then some struggles against Auburn then TCU. MU forward Jeremiah Tilmon has dominated and so has guard Xavier Pinson. The Tigers’ loaded depth has them trading off who will be the leading scorer every game. KenPom ranks them No. 38.

Prediction: Mizzou has only defeated Kentucky once in 14 tries — back in February 2018 — and the Tigers have a great chance to beat the normally stellar program. Kentucky’s on an unexpected down year as younger teams have struggled amid the pandemic. The Tigers, one of the oldest teams in the nation, haven’t had to navigate through as many barriers.

Kentucky had to pause team activities because of COVID-19, which canceled its Big 12/SEC Challenge game against Texas. It’s just another issue the Wildcats have dealt with. This game was postponed one day from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Tigers have been led by Tilmon and Pinson, who combined for 69 points against TCU. Both notched their career-highs in point totals, dominating the Frogs. Mizzou’s defense will need to bounce back, though, as it’s been torn up over the past two games.

We’ll say both defenses look stout and the Tigers have some issues getting out of the gate. But the Wildcats can’t hit enough shots to keep pace with the Tigers — especially with how Tilmon is playing. We’ll say Tilmon continues his dominant ways down low and Kentucky can’t send enough double teams to slow down the big man.

Missouri 67, Kentucky 62