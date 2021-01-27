Mizzou football lands top-ranked junior college transfer cornerback

The Missouri football team dipped back into the transfer market and pulled out one of the top-rated junior college prospects in the nation.

Three-star cornerback Jadarrius Perkins formally announced Wednesday night he’s a Tiger. Perkins is rated as the No. 5 juco prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the third-best cornerback. Perkins started his career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

GAME OVER... SAY WHAT YOU WANT IM HOME NOW #DBUZOU pic.twitter.com/Work5Nnoox — Jadarrius Perkins (@JDKNOWS2100) January 28, 2021

Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz beat out other top programs in Oregon, Mississippi State and Oklahoma to land Perkins. Coming from a junior college program, Perkins will be immediately eligible at his MU.

Perkins is enrolled at Mizzou ahead of spring practice. The Tigers will open spring ball Feb. 28 and conclude March 26, though it’s unclear yet if there will be the annual spring scrimmage.

In his two seasons as a Bulldog, Perkins combined for 32 tackles and one interception.