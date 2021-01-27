Here is Mizzou football’s full 2021 schedule and when the Tigers will face SEC rivals

The Missouri football team has its full 2021 schedule. The SEC unveiled Wednesday kickoff dates for each team, though times and TV designations won’t come out until the fall.

After Mizzou played a 10-game SEC-only schedule in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things will hopefully look more normal this fall. The Tigers have seven home games and five away games scheduled.

Missouri has four nonconference games back on the docket, with the Tigers hosting Central Michigan, Southeast Missouri and North Texas on Faurot Field. They travel to the ACC’s Boston College for their lone nonconference road game.

The Tigers open 2021 on Sept. 4 against Central Michigan, then have their first conference game at Kentucky on Sept. 11.

The bye week is Oct. 23. The SEC championship is slated for Dec. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Homecoming will be the North Texas game on Oct. 9.

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz enters his second season at the helm. Drinkwitz led the Tigers to a successful first campaign, finishing 5-5. Their final game, the Music City Bowl against Iowa, was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Mizzou’s program.

2021 MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 11: at Kentucky

Sept. 18: SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

Sept. 25: at Boston College

Oct. 2: TENNESSEE

Oct. 9: NORTH TEXAS (Homecoming)

Oct. 16: TEXAS A&M

Oct. 30: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 6: at Georgia

Nov. 13: SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 20: FLORIDA

Nov. 27: at Arkansas