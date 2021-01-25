Mizzou football’s Steve Wilks to become highest-paid assistant coach in MU history

New Missouri football defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will be the highest-paid assistant coach in MU’s history.

Wilks agreed to a two-year, $2.4 million contract, an MU athletics spokesperson told The Star. Wilks has signed a memorandum of understanding as his contract becomes finalized. He will earn other bonuses typical for Mizzou assistants.

Wilks will earn an $800,000 base salary in 2021. He’ll receive a retention bonus of $200,000 after his first year. His base salary will increase to $1 million in his second season and his contract contains two more $200,000 retention bonuses.

Former MU defensive coordinator Ryan Walters made a $900,000 salary before he left to take the same job at Illinois. Former MU offensive coordinator Derek Dooley was the previous highest-paid assistant. He made a $925,000 salary before he was not retained by the current coaching staff.

Wilks was hired by MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who enters his second year with the program. Wilks spent nearly 15 years in the NFL before returning to the college ranks, where he hasn’t coached since 2005. He was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, and was most recently defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Wilks took a year off during the 2020 season to “recharge” and “refocus,” he said Monday.

“I’m excited to be here, guys,” Wilks said. “I really am. I think this is part of my journey, where I’m supposed to be right now. I’m looking forward to the challenge each and every day.”