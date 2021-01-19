Missouri Tigers basketball vs. South Carolina: Prediction, TV, lineups, bet line

THE DETAILS

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 6

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. South Carolina Ht. Yr. PPG F 15 Wildens Leveque 6-10 So. 6.8 F 10 Justin Minaya 6-6 Jr. 9.0 G 24 Keyshawn Bryant 6-6 Jr. 12.0 G 0 AJ Lawson 6-6 Jr. 18.5 G 5 Jermaine Couisnard 6-4 So. 12.5 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Sr. 11.3 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 6.6 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 11.0 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 14.0 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. 11.7

PREDICTION

About South Carolina (3-3, 1-1 SEC): The Gamecocks have had as chaotic a season as anyone this season. They’ve played just six total games because of COVID-19 complications. The first pause lasted nearly a month, while another 10-day break between games was the most recent adjustment. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin also tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. There’s not much known about them at this time in its limited sample size, but South Carolina is just trying to find some rhythm. KenPom has them No. 63.

About No. 19 Missouri (8-2, 2-2 SEC): The Tigers had their own COVID-19 pause, though the 10-day layoff was nothing like South Carolina’s extended break. Mizzou has impressed this season, though SEC play hasn’t gone exactly as planned. The Tigers’ defense has been consistent, though the offense has been more of a rollercoaster. Based on if they’re getting ball movement, Jeremiah Tilmon going and a slew of other factors, scoring has come and gone for Mizzou. KenPom ranks them No. 39.

Prediction: While Mizzou had to slow it down considerably against Texas A&M, it’ll have its hands full with a running South Carolina team. The Gamecocks play at one of highest paces in the nation and are unafraid to take quick shots.

That should play well with the Tigers, who’s adapted to their opponent well this season. Earlier, Mizzou showcased a transition offense of its own and looked to push when necessary. That’s been hit-or-miss, though, especially dependent on how the opponent plays. But the Gamecocks are stellar at offensive rebounding, which could mean some weaknesses the Tigers can exploit on the other end.

South Carolina has had to weather COVID-19 issues, but it still put up a strong fight against LSU in its last game. While the Tigers are expected to win Tuesday, it won’t be as easy as it seems.

We’ll say fast-paced offenses from both sides keeps it exciting as baskets come in droves. But it’s the Tigers’ defense that leads them to victory when South Carolina runs out of gas late.

Missouri 82, South Carolina 74