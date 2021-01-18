Mizzou basketball faces unknown in South Carolina, which has battled COVID

The Missouri men’s basketball team saw a blip on their schedule when COVID-19 complications paused team activities.

The Tigers had two Southeastern Conference games postponed but didn’t see much more disruption. They were all but healthy and had every player available in their blowout win at Texas A&M last Saturday.

That hasn’t been the case for their next opponent, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have weathered arguably the most strenuous season of any team because of the virus. They went nearly a month between games — from Dec. 5 to Jan. 2 — before returning to squeeze in two contests.

Then they had to stop again for 10 days because of further COVID-19 issues. South Carolina coach Frank Martin also tested positive for the virus a second time, with the first instance being back in May. Fifth-year assistant Bruce Shingler acted as head coach in their 85-80 loss to LSU.

That’s a slew of unknowns for Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin and his team as they eye a second straight victory. The No. 19-ranked Tigers (8-2, 2-2 SEC) are scheduled to play the Gamecocks at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mizzou Arena.

“There’s not that much material out there,” MU guard Dru Smith said. “But I think we’ve been able to get the gist of what they like to do. They like to get the ball out in transition and play fast.”

The Gamecocks (3-3, 1-1) have played just six games, the fewest in the SEC. Even when they have played, the roster has been shaped by whoever is in COVID-19 protocols. Only six players have played in all six games this season.

There are similarities in terms of play style, MU forward Kobe Brown said. Aside from the defense, the Gamecocks have thrived at one of the fastest paces in the country while crashing the offensive glass.

Despite missing three coaches and conditioning issues, South Carolina played LSU tough last time out in a five-point loss.

South Carolina’s been led by guard AJ Lawson, averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game. It was forward Keyshawn Bryant, though, who shined against LSU. Bryant scored a career-high 26 points last time out, his first game since Dec. 5.

“From last year I remember they were fast, they were physical,” Brown said. “They liked to push the ball. I feel like they try to do the same thing this year. I know they lost one of their big guys, but they’re a pretty fast team and they’re skilled, so we just have to lock in.”

Mizzou’s hoping to string together a win streak and climb above the .500 mark in SEC play. Smith said they have battled a few putrid halves — namely the entire Tennessee game and the second half at Mississippi State. It’s why the Tigers, one of three ranked SEC teams, are still searching for a spark in conference play.

It’s been mainly guard Xavier Pinson and forward Jeremiah Tilmon leading the way as the calendar flipped to 2021. But the Tigers are looking to get guard Mark Smith going, who’s scored 6.8 points per game in conference play. It’s the same case for Dru Smith, though he had a solid 15-point outing against the Aggies.

“It feels good to just have this opportunity to be out there and to play,” Dru Smith said. “You never know what things are going to be like. You never know what the next day is going to bring.”