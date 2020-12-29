SportsBeat KC: A bowl of disappointment for Tigers, who were forced to end season early

Mizzou at South Carolina on November 21, 2020. Mizzou Athletics

The Missouri Tigers somehow got in 10 football games this season. There won’t be an 11th.

The team’s current bout with COVID-19 arrive too late to overcome, so Mizzou had to bow out of the Music City Bowl against Iowa, which had been scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville.

This was to be the final chapter of an unexpectedly good season for the Tigers, who finished 5-5 and cracked the College Football Playoff rankings for one week in Eli Drinkwitz’s first season.

Beat writer Souichi Terada discusses the decision here and takes a peek at Mizzou’s next basketball game, scheduled for Wednesday against Tennessee. After a break in this edition of The Star’s daily sports podcast, you’ll hear from Drinkwitz on the disappointment of not playing in the postseason.

Story links:

Mizzou’s COVID-19 timeline, and what prompted the Tigers to drop out of the Music City Bowl

Mizzou football, with COVID-19 numbers rising, drops out of this week’s Music City Bowl