Mizzou, with COVID numbers rising, is unlikely to play in this week’s Music City Bowl

The Missouri Tigers are unlikely to play the final game of their 2020 season after all.

Mizzou is slated to face No. 15 Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Wednesday, but after a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on the team, the game is highly unlikely to be played, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Star. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the probable cancellation.

An official announcement is expected Sunday afternoon, which would effectively end Mizzou’s season.

The Tigers finished 2020 with a 5-5 record in MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s first year as head coach.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days before the bowl announcement. It wasn’t expected that the Hawkeyes would need to pause football activities, but after several more positive tests, they did, for five days.

The Hawkeyes were back on the practice field Saturday in preparation for the bowl.