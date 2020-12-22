Where Mizzou football stacked up in the All-SEC coaches selections

The future looks bright for the Missouri Tigers after they finished 5-5 in MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s first season.

Five Mizzou players were honored Tuesday when the league released its All-SEC teams, voted on by the coaches, showcasing some of the old and new for an upstart squad.

MU had two players chosen first-team All-SEC: linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat. Running back Larry Rountree III was picked to the second team. Two rookies earned their way onto the all-freshman team: quarterback Connor Bazelak and kicker Harrison Mevis. Bazelak was also voted co-freshman of the year.

Bolton was the heart of Mizzou’s defense and lived up to that expectation all year. He was in the running for SEC defensive player of the year, though Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II earned that award. Bolton is headed to the pros and has played his last collegiate snap as he prepares for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jeffcoat earning all-conference honors is a surprise considering he wasn’t on the team heading into preseason camp. He had been dismissed from the team midway through the 2019 season, but Drinkwitz said Jeffcoat was allowed back after consulting with team leadership and re-enrollment to the school. Jeffcoat was a major contributor on the defensive line, leading the Tigers with six sacks.

Rountree was the steady rock in Drinkwitz’s offense, recording 972 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. The captain was lauded for his leadership all year and consistently ran the ball hard. He’ll suit up for the Music City Bowl and will likely break the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

Bazelak wasn’t the starter to open the season, but took over in the second quarter of the second game. It was the Bazelak show from there as he displayed poise all season, throwing for 2,366 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. The highlight of the season was a 406-yard, four-touchdown day to upset LSU. He was also chosen SEC freshman of the week three times this season.

Mevis was consistent throughout his first collegiate campaign, booting in 17 of 20 field goals. He hit his career-high on a 52-yard field goal against LSU. He cemented himself in a wild comeback against Arkansas, when Mevis’ game-winning field goal split the uprights for a walk-off victory.