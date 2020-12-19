Missouri Tigers football at Mississippi State: Prediction, TV, kickoff time, bet line

THE DETAILS

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network Alternate

Betting line: Missouri by 1 1/2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PREDICTION

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has lost count of the weeks since preseason camp started, but the Tigers are at the finish line of their 2020 regular season. What was supposed to be a normal first season at the helm took a turn when the pandemic hit, forcing location changes, schedule postponements and a slew of other issues.

But the Tigers stand at 5-4, locked into the third in the SEC East and have a prime opportunity to finish the regular season with a winning record. Drinkwitz said MU will accept a bowl invitation if and when it comes, with projections likely sending them to Florida in the Outback Bowl or a similar level bowl. That’s all fresh off a 2021 recruiting class that has given Mizzou great momentum.

First, Mizzou has to deal with Mississippi State and coach Mike Leach. When the Bulldogs upset reigning national champion LSU in the 2020 season opener, Leach and his team seemed prime to take over the SEC. His unique “Air Raid” offense was supposedly going to cause problems for SEC defenses.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

That hasn’t happened as Mississippi State dropped seven of its next eight games. It’s been a rebuilding year of sorts as Leach brings in his own players. The Bulldogs have also been rife with opt outs and transfers, which isn’t necessarily unique under a first-year coach.

Drinkwitz said Mississippi State intentionally plays an ugly game — especially defensively. Look for the Tigers to get the ground game going, which was a major issue in their blowout loss to Georgia. MU is thin all over its defense, so while the Bulldogs’ offense has been hit or miss, the Tigers will have their hands full. The defensive line is depleted, which Drinkwitz said it might actually be “fortunate” because Mississippi State rarely runs. The Tigers’ secondary will also feature a wealth of underclassmen — an early test for those players in their career.

We’ll say this one is a hard sight to watch as the Bulldogs keep the Tigers on their toes. Both teams are dealing with roster numbers as Drinkwitz said they’re at around 54-55 players for Saturday’s game. There are some issues with turnovers from both sides as the MU secondary picks off some passes. It’s not the comfortable, soothing win Mizzou fans hoped for, but the Tigers come out with the victory to clinch a winning record.

Missouri 21, Mississippi State 13