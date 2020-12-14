University of Missouri
Missouri Tigers football at Mississippi State: Preview, TV, kickoff time, bet line
THE DETAILS
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network Alternate
Betting line: Missouri by 2
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
FIVE THINGS
- Here to raid. Mississippi State is led by first-year coach Mike Leach, who brought his notorious “Air Raid” offense to Starkville. The name speaks for itself as it’s predicated on attacking through the passing game. He had a long line of successful quarterbacks at Washington State, with more recent quarterbacks like Gardner Minshew and Luke Falk leading the way.
- Bounce back. Mizzou saw just how far away it was from the SEC East’s elite when it was pounced by Georgia 49-14 in its final home game of 2020. While the Tigers were handled by the top two teams in their division — Florida and Georgia — they can finish their season off with a win. A victory Saturday locks them in at 6-4, and regardless of what happens in the bowl game, MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz will guarantee a winning record in his first season.
- Free-falling. When the Bulldogs upset reigning national champ LSU in the season opener, it appeared like Leach’s offense was going to tear apart the SEC. Mississippi State was ranked and it suddenly turned into a tough game for the Tigers on their schedule. But Mississippi State sits at a hapless 2-7; their only other win was over winless Vanderbilt. It’s been a long season in Starkville despite the banging start. Quarterback KJ Costello looked like the next best thing after transferring from Stanford. But he’s taken a back seat to Will Rogers.
- Signing day. It’s not necessarily related to the on-field product, but both teams will navigate the early signing period Wednesday. That’s the first day 2021 recruits can sign their National Letters of Intent, solidifying their commitment to their programs. Drinkwitz has done an impressive job on the recruiting trail, likely landing a top 25 class in the nation.
- Mass transfers. It’s common for players to transfer after a coaching change, especially this year, when the NCAA froze eligibility and the pandemic is ongoing. Drinkwitz has seen his fair share of transfers himself, adding he’s not necessarily the right fit for everyone. But Leach’s program has made noise for the wrong reasons when it comes to the transfers. There was a mass exodus for a few weeks where handfuls of players, including running back Kylin Hill, either transferred or opted out.
