Mizzou recruiting updates: Drinkwitz’s 2021 class takes shape as signing period opens

Missouri Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz has impressed on the recruiting trail from the moment he arrived in Columbia.

He’s cobbled together a 2021 recruiting class that is projected to flirt among the top 25 in the nation. Mizzou is currently ranked 20th nationally by Rivals; 247Sports has them No. 27. He’s done that despite NCAA recruiting restrictions, along with a dead period that has disallowed on- and off-campus recruiting because of the pandemic.

Wednesday is the first step to putting ink on paper as recruits can sign their National Letters of Intent. The Tigers have 21 commitments going into Wednesday, though Drinkwitz said they’re hoping to add one or two more.

“There are always nerves,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s ‘Flipmas’ season as one coach says. You always gotta be worried about making sure that your guys are tucked in at home, safe, nice, make sure you have conversation with parents. Then you gotta do your due diligence and poke around and make sure everyone else is good too.”

The 2021 class is highlighted by the stout in-state products Drinkwitz was able to pick up. Mizzou didn’t have a strong St. Louis recruiting base under former coach Barry Odom, but Drinkwitz has vowed to recruit every inch of Missouri to its fullest extent.

Those efforts have paid off in this class. Four-star St. Louis defensive end Travion Ford is the highest-rated committed prospect, but others like East St. Louis wide receiver Dominic Lovett and quarterback Tyler Macon are great building blocks. Drinkwitz got Lovett to flip his pledge from Arizona State to Mizzou last week, for good measure.

Expect Mizzou to continue being aggressive on the recruiting trail under Drinkwitz. The early signing period opens Wednesday then stretches to Friday. The first Wednesday in February is still available for 2021 recruits to make their decision if they so choose.

Drinkwitz said if they miss on some targets this week, they’ll look to add a few recruits in February, similar to what they did last year. Of course, MU is organizing all Wednesday’s festivities during a game week as the Tigers play Mississippi State on Saturday.

“We can’t cheat the 2021 class out of their signing day,” Drinkwitz said. “They’ve been cheated out of a lot of other stuff already because of this pandemic. We will certainly have a lot of energy and excitement for them. But we can’t lose sight of the No. 1 goal which is to win Saturday.”

This story will be updated as signings are reported by Mizzou on Wednesday.