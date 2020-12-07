Mizzou Tigers basketball team picking up honors and national attention after 3-0 start

The rest of the nation is starting to take notice of the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team after a perfect 2-0 week that included a true road victory and a win over a ranked opponent.

Mizzou senior guard Mark Smith earned SEC player of the week honors after an impressive start to the season. He’s scored in double figures in all three of the Tigers’ games, including a 19-point, six-rebound performance in the 72-62 victory Sunday at Wichita State.

MU coach Cuonzo Martin also earned some accolades: ESPN picked him as coach of the week as the Tigers have sparked some nationwide attention.

The Tigers’ efforts weren’t quite enough to get them ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, though. They earned 19 voting points, which was the 33rd-highest mark in the nation.

Smith has added some weapons to his arsenal, including a renewed willingness to attack the basket. He’s still knocked down three-pointers — his trademark skill — but his renewed style has him efficient from other areas of the floor. Smith scored 15 points and had three assists in the 83-75 win over then-No. 21 Oregon, doing most of his damage in the first half. It’s still early three games in, but Smith has hit 52.9% of his three-pointers this season.

While Mizzou isn’t ranked yet, it’s heading into a crucial week. The Tigers host two challenging opponents: Liberty and No. 6 Illinois.

The Flames have been a tough out this season, which includes a 2-0 mark against SEC programs (South Carolina and Mississippi State).

The Braggin’ Rights Game against Illinois is a potential statement game for the Tigers. The annual rivalry game couldn’t be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis because of the pandemic. The Tigers were fortunate as they won a coin flip for the right to host the game, though no fans will be allowed to preserve a neutral court.