Missouri basketball smoothly downs Wichita State, five straight home games next

The Missouri Tigers didn’t have a let-down on the road, ripping off a massive run out of halftime in a 72-62 win over Wichita State on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena.

Mizzou came out of the halftime break on a 15-3 run, opening up a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Shockers attempted to chip away at the deficit, but the Tigers seemingly had an answer every time.

The Tigers (3-0) got off to a fast start Sunday against the shorthanded Shockers (1-1). Even when the shots slowed, MU’s defense kept Wichita State at a distance. But the Shockers ended the half on a quick 7-1 run to close the gap going into halftime. But it was all Tigers in the second half.

Mizzou started a men’s basketball season 3-0 for the first time since 2013-14. After a perfect 2-0 week with wins over No. 21 Oregon and WSU, the Tigers have a decent shot at being ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Shockers only had eight available scholarship players because of COVID-19. While it was able to hold on early, tired legs proved difficult — especially with MU looking to run. Wichita State interim coach Isaac Brown showed some zone to save energy.

It was one of those games where MU got production from its many quality players. Sunday was guard Mark Smith’s turn as he put up 19 points and six rebounds. Mizzou guard Dru Smith was at his best, doing a little bit of everything on his way to 14 points, four assists and three rebounds. Forward Kobe Brown added a season-high 14 points.

Wichita State was led by Clarence Jackson and Tyson Etienne, each scored 14 points.

After two straight games on the road, the Tigers are back at Mizzou Arena for their next five games. They host Liberty at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Flames are 2-0 against SEC teams this season. Then it’s Braggin’ Rights on Saturday night against Illinois.