Missouri Tigers football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Prediction, TV, kickoff time, line

THE DETAILS

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 3

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PREDICTION

Fans of narratives and story lines got what they wanted in what’s been a relatively tame annual showdown known as the Battle Line Rivalry. This year is different. There’s former MU coach Barry Odom’s return, Senior Day, first-year coaches being successful and more.

It’s not just that the off-field bits offer intrigue. The Tigers (4-3) and Hogs (3-5) are plenty successful under MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. Both have surprised despite roster limitations and taking over new programs. Saturday will likely have a massive say in who wins SEC coach of the year.

The on-field product will likely be determined by the MU offense (Drinkwitz) and the Arkansas defense (Odom). Hogs linebackers Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool, along with some other playmakers, have led a defense that ranks first in the SEC with 13 interceptions. That’ll leave MU quarterback Connor Bazelak playing a potential more conservative style, picking when to push downfield or take the short yardage, sure thing instead.

As a side note, Morgan and Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton are at the forefront of SEC defensive player of the year consideration. It’ll be intriguing to watch how some of the best linebackers in the conference are everywhere. Bolton himself hasn’t backed down.

Arkansas also has had an effective offense, led by former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, who has thrown for at least 200 yards in every game this season. Skill position players like running back Trelon Smith, along with wide receivers Treylon Burks and Mike Woods round out some of Franks’ weapons. Running back (and former Last Chance U star) Rakeem Boyd opted out of the season earlier this week, though.

We’ll say Missouri gets off to a slow start on offense and the Hogs capitalize on a mistake. But between a physical run game and senior Larry Rountree III pounding it on the ground, the Tigers will come out on top in a game of attrition. It doesn’t hurt that it’s Senior Day as the Tigers honor their veterans. As a bonus, the TV will for sure be scouting out exactly wherever Odom is.

Missouri 28, Arkansas 24