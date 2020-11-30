Mizzou women’s basketball cancels next 3 games, won’t play until Dec. 13 at earliest

The Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team will see an extended break after a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. MU announced Monday its next three games are canceled because of coronavirus considerations.

MU was set to face Morehead State (Dec. 2) and TCU (Dec. 6), then travel to TCU (Dec. 10) as part of its nonconference schedule. All three of those games are now off.

That totals four games affected because of coronavirus complications early this season. The Tigers were set to travel to face Saint Louis on the road last Sunday, but that game was called off hours before tipoff.

The Tigers’ next scheduled game will be an in-state matchup against Missouri State on Dec. 13 at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou coach Robin Pingeton’s team has already been impacted by COVID-19 protocols even before the season started. When the Tigers started practice six weeks before the season opener, they were all forced into quarantine as they were all contact traced.

The Tigers opened their 2020-21 season with a 96-78 win over North Alabama on Nov. 27. Sophomores Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell collected double-doubles in the home victory.