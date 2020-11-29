Sunday’s Mizzou women’s game vs. St. Louis postponed because of COVID positive, tracing

Hours before Missouri Tigers women’s basketball was set to play St. Louis, the game was postponed because of COVID-19 considerations, MU confirmed in a statement.

The game was supposed to tip off at 2 p.m. Sunday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. But a positive test within MU’s program, and subsequent contact tracing, led to the postponement. It’s the first schedule alteration for Mizzou coach Robin Pingeton’s team this season.

Players who test positive must be in isolation for 10 days, per SEC policy, meaning it’s unclear what will happen to Mizzou’s next two games — Wednesday vs. Morehead State and Dec. 6 against TCU.

It’s not the first time this MU team has had been affected by the novel coronavirus during the pandemic. When teams were allowed to start practicing six weeks before their season openers, all of the Tigers were forced into quarantine because of contact tracing.

The Tigers opened their season last Friday with a solid 96-78 victory over North Alabama.