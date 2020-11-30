Oregon is back on Mizzou Tigers basketball schedule. But this game’s in Nebraska

The Missouri Tigers will play the Oregon Ducks in men’s basketball after all. The game just won’t be on the East Coast in Connecticut, but in the middle of the country in Nebraska.

MU announced Monday it added No. 21-ranked Oregon to its schedule, just a couple of days before tipoff. The teams will face off at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Creighton’s home arena, the CHI Health Center Omaha. Fans will not be allowed.

The Tigers were searching for a new opponent this week after they pulled out of the Mohegan Sun multi-team event because they didn’t know who they would be playing there. MU was set to face Oregon and Boston College, but the Ducks pulled out of the event as well.

Now, the Tigers and Ducks will play in Omaha. MU is 5-0 all-time against Oregon.

Omaha, though, perhaps doesn’t bring back great memories for the MU fan base. The CHI Health Center, formerly known as the CenturyLink Center, is where No. 15 seed Norfolk State upset the Tigers in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament. On the bright side, MU forward Ed Chang gets to make a homecoming as he grew up about 20 minutes away in Papillion, Nebraska.

The Tigers opened their season last week with a smooth 91-64 win over Oral Roberts. Oregon hasn’t played a game after its season opener against Eastern Washington was postponed because of COVID-19 considerations within the opposing program.

Mizzou will march on after its Oregon game with a road game against Wichita State. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. The Shockers are still dealing with COVID-19 issues of their own, but the game is still on as of now.