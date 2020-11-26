Mizzou basketball runs past Oral Roberts. Here’s what went right for Tigers in opener

The Missouri Tigers’ best asset in their season-opening 91-64 win over Oral Roberts was their blazing pace. There was a key emphasis on pushing the ball, Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin said, that allowed his players to thrive offensively.

The Tigers got to the paint often while putting up fast-break points that weren’t there last season. It was a positive first step for Mizzou, backing all its preseason talk of a brand new offense that was willing to run.

MU blitzed Oral Roberts, which opened up shots near the basket. The Tigers scored 46 of their 91 points in the paint. They came out of halftime on a 20-6 run, never looking back.

Despite the noticeable production, Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson said the Tigers can ramp it up more.

“I still honestly don’t think the pace was there,” Pinson said. “Our pace is way faster in practice. I felt like we’re getting there. We’re doing a good job. Our bigs are running tremendously. I just think we gotta get our wings in, and people like me, the rest of the point guards, Buggs and Dru, running consistently.”

It wasn’t just the pace. Key areas of Mizzou’s game that were weaknesses last year were pieces of strength in their season-opening victory.

The all-important three-pointer finally fell for the Tigers as they finished 10 for 25 for 40%. MU guard Mark Smith led the Tigers with 18 points, making 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. That was a season-long issue for MU last season, and while it was only one game, the Tigers breathed easier once their shots fell.

“You’re a totally different team when you’re making shots,” Martin said. “We’ll play hard, we’ll defend, all those different things. But when you’re making shots, you’re a different team. You have to be able to make shots when you’re trying to be a better team.”

Mizzou forward Jeremiah Tilmon was sixth on the team in scoring, putting up an efficient 4 for 5 performance, but arguably gave the team its best production Wednesday. He collected 12 rebounds, which matched a career-high. Tilmon, who turned 22 Wednesday, said that’s where his value lies. The 6-foot-10 forward also didn’t even sniff foul trouble, picking up only one foul in his 26 minutes.

Tilmon was still a consistent factor on the offensive end, met with a double team nearly every time he touched the ball. But instead of forcing up a tough shot, he passed to the open man, where the Tigers had an advantage — and oftentimes, an open three.

“That’s what they should expect from me every night,” Tilmon said. “That’s what I should push myself to do every game as far as rebounds. I shouldn’t get less than 10 rebounds a game. Not to sound cocky or nothing, but that’s what my team expects out of me.”

The next step, though, is consistency, Martin said. Pinson said the point guards are only going to improve: himself, Dru Smith and Hawaii grad transfer Drew Buggs. Pinson scored 17 points while Dru Smith had 16, though Buggs was the only Tiger who didn’t score in his MU debut.

Pinson said the Tigers didn’t play up to their expectations despite blowing out a solid team in Oral Roberts. Martin agreed, pointing out a few deficiencies: the 17 turnovers and defending the high-ball screen.

“Everybody worked hard,” Pinson said. “One through 11 (players), we all worked hard. Myself and other guys made sure of it. It showed today. It showed our bond and communication off the court.”

Mizzou’s next step, of course, is its schedule. The Tigers were set to go to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, but the logistics were thrown in disarray. One of their scheduled opponents, Oregon, dropped out of the tournament at the last minute.

Martin said the Tigers will have a day off for Thanksgiving then will be back at practice Friday. The plan, as of now, is to fly to Connecticut for the multi-team event named “Bubbleville,” but Martin said they still don’t know who they’ll play yet. That’s part of the chaos that is the 2020-21 college basketball season.

“Push the ball,” Martin said of the game plan. “Just really having the time throughout the spring and summer and into the fall, just studying teams, giving ourselves a chance to play that way. You gotta be conditioned to do it. I think we gotta be better.”