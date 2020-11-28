What we learned as Mizzou football overwhelms Vandy, Sarah Fuller makes history

The Missouri Tigers had little trouble as heavy favorites, overwhelming Vanderbilt in a comfortable 41-0 win on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (4-3) dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, allowing them to easily shut down the Commodores (0-8). First-year MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s program is above .500 for the first time in his tenure.

While it was all Mizzou in the victory, Vanderbilt’s goalie-turned-kicker Sarah Fuller made history Saturday. Fuller executed a squib kick to the right side for the second-half kickoff, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) L.G. Patterson AP

That was Fuller’s lone opportunity Saturday, though, as the Mizzou defense never allowed the Commodores near the red zone.

The Mizzou offense, which had been relatively silent in its past three games, exploded for 41 points. The Tigers were led by senior running back Larry Rountree III, who ran for 160 yards and matched a career-high with three touchdowns. The Tigers finished with 603 total yards to Vandy’s 196 in front of a socially distanced 11,053 fans.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak was efficient, finishing 30 for 37 for 318 yards. There were a few mistakes, but the redshirt freshman continued his solid play for the Tigers.

While the offense hummed efficiently, the defense cleaned up any attempt from Vandy to put up points. It was another banner day for linebacker Nick Bolton, who finished with nine tackles and one sack. He couldn’t add to his totals as the Tigers dipped into their backups later in the game.

Mizzou plays an old friend in Arkansas and Hogs defensive coordinator Barry Odom next game. The Tigers were originally supposed to play the Razorbacks on Saturday, but COVID-19 within Arkansas’ program forced a postponement. The SEC rescheduled the Battle Line Rivalry for Dec. 5, when the Hogs visit Faurot Field in Odom’s homecoming.

Healthy lines

Mizzou’s physicality in the trenches improved immensely, beating up the Commodores at the point of attack.

The Tigers finally got some key starters back from injury, including left guard Xavier Delgado and right tackle Larry Borom, who started the game.

Defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside also played for the first time since the Tennessee game. His first snap Saturday saw him pick up a tackle for no gain. Defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat was also back after missing the South Carolina game. He’s been Mizzou’s best pass-rusher this season and finished with two tackles, including one sack.

Youth movement

With the game far in hand, Drinkwitz got to dip into his bench, producing some true freshmen who got their first career looks. True freshman quarterback Brady Cook got into action, leading a touchdown drive in his first touches.

He completed a pass to wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine, who had with two catches for four yards, his first collegiate touches. Running back Elijah Young made an impact with a solid day, finishing with four rushes for 52 yards.