Mizzou football’s offense has been silent recently, but can gain momentum vs. Vandy

While there appeared to be some momentum early this season, the Missouri Tigers offense has fallen on quiet times.

Mizzou exploded for 45 points in its LSU win, but has combined for 54 in the past three games. Part of that was by design, namely the Kentucky win, where the Tigers pounded the running game on their way to a 20-10 victory.

But the past two games — Florida and South Carolina — have been an offensive grind. Mizzou scored just one offensive touchdown against the Gators, which didn’t come until late in the game with the outcome already decided.

The Tigers opened the South Carolina game strong, jumping out to a 17-0 halftime lead. But the offense was shut out in the second half, picking up just five first downs over five workable possessions, all of which ended in punts.

While that was part of a team effort, MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said a bulk of the blame goes on him as the play-caller.

“I got too conservative,” Drinkwitz said. “I was too adamant on trying to run the ball instead of trying to utilize some of the same pass concepts going in the first half. Didn’t give us opportunities to put us in manageable third downs. I think that rests squarely on my shoulders.”

Mizzou faces a Vanderbilt team which, for the large part, hasn’t been able to stop anyone this season. The Commodores have allowed 36.1 points per game this season, which ranks 13th in the SEC (only Ole Miss is worse at 40.9 points).

That’s a benefit for Mizzou, which has a chance to climb above .500 with a win over Vandy at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers were supposed to face Arkansas, but that game was flipped to the ‘Dores because of COVID-19 considerations within the Hogs.

That could stand to benefit the Tigers, where they face a struggling Vandy defense instead of the pesky Hogs.

“I know their record is not what they want it to be right now,” Drinkwitz said of the ‘Dores. “But I think that’s in large part due to COVID and there should be some grace and thought into that situation because of what’s being dealt with in COVID.”

Vandy hasn’t been able to contain both the pass and rush this season, as it’s at the bottom of the SEC in both categories. That should leave MU quarterback Connor Bazelak opportunities to throw more often. Bazelak has been solid for the most part, but the redshirt freshman has made his share of mistakes, whether that be losing fumbles or throwing the pick against South Carolina.

While the offense has scuffled, the Tigers have still been able to pick up victories. While, yes, they’ve averaged 18 points over their last three games, Mizzou is 2-1 over that stretch. That’s reflective of a defense that, while it was beat up against Florida, shut down Kentucky and South Carolina.

“The objective of every game was to win,” Drinkwitz said. “I know nowadays it’s become a beauty contest. After the win or the loss, it becomes the stats. Then we break down every phase and we make it more than what it was. At the end of the day, the objective was to win the game.”