Missouri Tigers football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Prediction, TV, bet line, kickoff

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 14

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PREDICTION

In what’s becoming commonplace for the Missouri Tigers, their opponent on Sunday wasn’t their opponent by Monday. A rivalry game against Arkansas instead became an SEC East contest against Vanderbilt because of COVID-19.

That’s not the worst thing that could have happened to the Tigers (3-3) in a short preparation week. Vandy (0-7) has been the worst team in the SEC this season, though it has been competitive in a few games. But this should be a game where the Tigers are able to pick up some goodwill — especially on offense.

There could also be history Saturday. The Commodores are struggling with specialist numbers because of COVID-19. So Vandy football reached out to Vandy soccer for a kicker. The Commodores put Sarah Fuller, a Vandy goalkeeper, on the roster and she will suit up for Saturday’s game. If she logs a snap, Fuller will become the first woman to play in a Power Five game.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Don’t forget, though, Vandy upset a then-No. 22 Mizzou team last year for its lone SEC win of the season. That started what was a five-game losing streak for the Tigers. It’s a new regime under MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz, but expect the Tigers to use that as potential motivation so they aren’t caught sleeping.

Vandy features some intriguing players, especially on offense. Running back Keyon Henry-Brooks has missed the past three games with an undisclosed illness, but he’s been their best playmaker, combining for 589 rushing and receiving yards in four games. Quarterback Ken Seals, a true freshman, has displayed some promise, throwing for 1,610 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, Seals has been intercepted nine times and will need to limit turnovers.

The Tigers are hoping to get players back from injuries and COVID-19. Drinkwitz said Tuesday they’re at 59 scholarship players, but some of them are questionable with injuries. If MU can up pick up some contributors in the trenches, that will help them close out the 2020 season.

We’ll say Mizzou jumps out in front quick with a pair of touchdowns. Vanderbilt will have a response, but it will struggle to keep up with the Tigers as Drinkwitz’s team improves to 4-3. Also, we’ll say Fuller gets into the game in a history-making moment.

Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 14