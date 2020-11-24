Missouri Tigers about to open season as college basketball world faces uncertainty

The only thing Missouri Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin knows for sure is that his team has a game at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Oral Roberts at Mizzou Arena. Though he said he’s not taking even that for granted in 2020.

College basketball is back Wednesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down tournaments back in mid-March. While teams ramp up to their season opener after six weeks of practices, the sport has been hit with droves of postponements and cancellations as the novel coronavirus still creates chaos.

The Tigers, for their part, have all tested negative ahead of Wednesday’s season opener, Martin said. Now all that’s left to do is “control what they can control” while maintaining peak concentration, said Martin, who enters his fourth season with the program.

“It’s just the unknown of having guys that will be healthy or playing teams where the games might be canceled,” Martin said. “The biggest thing for us, what we try to do is try to maintain as much focus and concentration in practice to also do the stuff that we need to get done in practice and not get so consumed with the next game.”

Mizzou’s upcoming schedule and future opponents have already seen bits and pieces of disruption.

Three SEC men’s basketball teams — Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida — have paused activities because of COVID-19. Wichita State, who Mizzou is scheduled to play Dec. 6, had to pull out of its first tournament because of multiple positive tests. MU’s game against the Shockers is currently in doubt should they need to quarantine for two weeks.

Mizzou’s multi-team event, set for Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, is also in flux. The Tigers were to play Oregon, but the Ducks have reportedly pulled out of the tournament. The Tigers also scheduled to face Boston College, but it’s unclear if they’ll even fly out for the event, dubbed “Bubbleville.”

If MU’s Connecticut tournament and Dec. 6 game against the Shockers are canceled — both possibilities — its next scheduled game after Wednesday isn’t until Dec. 9 against Liberty.

“It’s still in the air right now on whether we play that event, play Oregon or not play at all,” Martin said. “As we speak, it is going on. We’ve probably been presented with six different teams in the last week as far as playing in Connecticut. I’m hopeful we get something done.”

There will also be subtle changes once the Tigers take the court at Mizzou Arena. Attendance will be limited to a socially-distanced 3,000 fans, which is about 20% capacity. Player seating will be spread apart; communication will be different so teams aren’t affected heavily by contact tracing.

Martin said the Tigers had a scrimmage last Friday to simulate those conditions, including hiring officials. His players have adjusted during practices, Martin said, but it’s another issue once it’s a live game.

MU enters a crucial season with a roster overflowing with experience and depth, but still pose intriguing questions. It’ll also be in the backdrop of a pandemic as the Tigers look to get in as many games as possible.

“It’ll be interesting, especially that first game, to get a feel,” Martin said. “I imagine because of the seating, lack of fans, how you check into games. Where your players are sitting because they have to stay in those same seats throughout the season, more or less. I’ll have to figure out where I’ll sit at so hopefully I have an advantage when I’m communicating with our players.”

Honoring a legend

Martin normally has a black towel nearby when he prowls the sideline during games. But for at least Wednesday, he’ll have a white towel instead.

To honor former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr., multiple Black coaches around the country, including Martin, will wear the iconic white towel over their right shoulder, according to ESPN. Thompson, a legend who was a trailblazer for Black coaches, died in August at 78.

“Just a guy that had a tremendous presence about him in the way he spoke and the things he demanded and his command as a leader,” Martin said of Thompson. “Back then it was more than basketball. We say it all the time, but I think he truly embodied more than basketball.”