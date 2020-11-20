SportsBeat KC: Mizzou is playing! And resilient Sporting KC is prepped for the playoffs

Missouri running back Larry Roundtree will play for the first time in three weeks Saturday. Associated Press file photo

The Missouri Tigers boarded their chartered flight to South Carolina, and that’s an accomplishment these days given the team’s recent COVID-19 scares. Mizzou is set to play for the first time in three weeks Saturday, and beat writer Souichi Terada breaks down the game with host Blair Kerkhoff on this episode of SportsBeat KC.

After a break, we switch sports and set up Sporting Kansas City’s MLS Cup playoffs opener Sunday against the San Jose Earthquakes. It’s been a tremendous turnaround this season for Sporting, and the club enters the playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference. Writer Shaun Goodwin tells the story of this team and one of the league’s top goalkeepers, Tim Melia.

