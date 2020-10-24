Mizzou’s defense shines in win over Kentucky as MU snaps long losing streak to ‘Cats

The Missouri Tigers rid themselves of some demons, had a defensive bounce-back and strung together a winning streak in their 20-10 beat-down of the Kentucky Wildcats.

While the rest of the SEC enjoyed offensive shootouts, Missouri (2-2) and Kentucky (2-3) put together a slug fest on the ground on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in front of 11,738 fans. There weren’t huge passing totals or touchdown outbursts, but there were plenty of rushes. MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad has won two games in a row.

It was a defensive grind Saturday — and Mizzou stood up to meet the ‘Cats. Drinkwitz spoke all week about how Kentucky had a five-game winning streak over the Tigers. That streak is no more as Mizzou defeated Kentucky for the first time since 2014.

The Missouri defense posted its best game of the season, limiting the Wildcats to 10 points and 145 total yards. Joshauh Bledsoe added a fumble recovery and Nick Bolton had seven tackles with one sack as the Tigers stood strong against Kentucky.

Offensively, it was the MU running backs who seized the game. Larry Rountree III finished with 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyler Badie had 52 yards on 13 rushes.

Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak didn’t have another career day, but the Tigers didn’t need him to as they were more conservative against a stout Kentucky secondary. Bazelak still impressed in his limited attempts. Bazelak, making his third career start, completed 21 of 30 passes for 201 yards.

The Tigers are set to travel to No. 10 Florida for their next game. Keep an eye on if that game is played as scheduled as the Gators haven’t practiced in weeks because of COVID-19.

MU defense stout

This is the Mizzou defense everyone expected coming into the 2020 season — the one that brought back its defensive coordinator and droves of starters. There were question marks, yes, but the Tigers’ success was supposed to start with their defense.

The MU defense shut down a Kentucky squad on Saturday that had scored 58 points across its last two games. Terry Wilson got the start for the ‘Cats, but after an ineffective start, he was pulled for backup Joey Gatewood before Wilson eventually returned.

It didn’t matter who was behind center for Kentucky, though. Mizzou’s defense allowed just 145 total yards and 47 yards passing in a dominant victory. Even the Wildcats’ running attack — their supposed strength — couldn’t produce enough to overcome their sluggishness elsewhere as they only picked up 98 yards on the ground.

After giving up 35-plus points for the first three games of the season, Mizzou’s defense put together its most complete game of 2020.

Mizzou conservative, but effective

The MU offense didn’t need to score touchdowns every drive as the defense kept Kentucky in check. The ‘Cats had picked off nine passes through their two wins coming in, and leading up to the game, Drinkwitz stressed how complicated the Kentucky secondary’s featured.

Bazelak didn’t take loads of shots downfield as MU kept it safe but efficient. The redshirt freshman still posted an efficient game and made some impressive throws.

It was a grit-and-grind game defined by the run and bleeding clock. Rountree continued his bruising running style. Even Bazelak got into the run game through options, designed runs and scrambling out of the pocket, adding 10 rushes for 40 yards.

Tigers snap long skid

Finally, Mizzou’s long losing streak to the Wildcats is over. The controversial ending of the 2018 game still stings, but it’s no longer part of the larger streak. (Kentucky won every game against Mizzou from 2015-19.)

Punter Grant McKinniss, a graduate transfer from Kentucky, is still perfect in the SEC East rivalry game. He said he had this game circled as he personally improved to 5-0 in the Kentucky vs. Mizzou series.

Wide receivers options

After Mizzou wide receivers broke out against LSU despite down two starters, the Tigers were back at full strength against Kentucky. Wideouts Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton got the starts on Saturday, but Bazelak spread it out to a drove of pass-catchers.

Eight different receivers caught at least one reception. Mizzou didn’t air it out too much, so the underneath routes were open for Bazelak. That was all he needed to move the chains in Saturday’s win.

No turnovers

Mizzou struggled mightily with turnovers through its first three games, including losing three to LSU despite the upset victory. That was a huge point of emphasis for Drinkwitz’s squad — and the Tigers delivered.

MU had zero turnovers Saturday, and few mistakes. While the Mizzou defense couldn’t force two turnovers, its stated goal every game, the Wildcats did have a pair of fumbles, including one lost that sealed the game.