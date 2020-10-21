Armed with a deep, experienced roster, Mizzou hoops enters season with clear identity

The Missouri Tigers found themselves juggling ideologies last season. Right when MU coach Cuonzo Martin’s squad looked like it had developed an identity, an injury or two threw them off-track. And by the end, the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down right when it appeared the Tigers were heating up.

Mizzou started the 2019-20 season primed to feature forward Jeremiah Tilmon as the focal point of its offense. There were going to be post-ups and other big-man moments, along with a healthy dose of shooters on the outside. Tilmon would be the guy for Mizzou.

But Tilmon went down with a stress fracture right at the onset of SEC play. The ensuing few weeks became a slog as the offense averaged 63.2 points per game. With the Tigers limping to a 2-7 start to SEC play, they had little time to correct any issues.

Then Mizzou shuffled offenses and electric guard Xavier Pinson emerged as a playmaker. Pinson and fellow point guard Dru Smith shined as the Tigers finished with a 5-4 stretch at a 71.7 points-per-outing clip.

That final burst of ignition is why the Tigers are optimistic they’ll defy expectations in 2020-21. They said they know who they are and what they feature as one of the oldest rosters in the country, hoping to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in Martin’s four years.

“I feel like I’m ready right now,” Pinson said. “I’ve put the work in to be here, to be ready now, to be ready a week from now. I feel like I’m ready now so I don’t have to deal with getting hot now and I just want to be consistent and even-keeled the whole season.”

While the summer 2020 was in the middle of a pandemic, Mizzou players were still able to get in work. Martin was quick to point out that he was impressed with Tilmon and Pinson, both of whom went through the NBA Draft process, along with Mitchell Smith, but chose to return to school. The Tigers figure to rely heavily on Tilmon, the inside presence, and Pinson, the north-to-south attacking guard.

Tilmon said he received specific feedback from the NBA: work on his rebounding, running the floor and hitting the trailing three-pointer. There’s also the leadership angle for Tilmon, who said he comes into this season with a mental edge. The senior said his free time this offseason allowed him to focus on staying disciplined, considering this could be his last year in Columbia.

“We got a lot more guards coming in that can shoot the ball very well and penetrate to the basket,” Tilmon said. “I feel like my role is still the same. I just need to lead by example and be a dog in the paint. Be strong on the rebounds and not let nobody tip the ball out of my hand.”

The attention will rightfully go to guys like Tilmon, Pinson and Dru Smith, all of whom played significant roles for the Tigers last season. But Mizzou’s roster can go 11 players deep.

The point guard spot should be set between the trio of Dru Smith, Pinson and graduate-transfer Drew Buggs. Martin said Buggs, Hawaii’s all-time assists leader, gives Mizzou another option as a guy who can bring the ball up the floor. And since Buggs isn’t a score-first guard, that leaves plenty of buckets available for his teammates.

“Buggs has done a great job,” said Dru Smith. “He learned everything about as quick as he could. We’ve only been at it for a month now. He’s done a great job taking everything in. He plays with a great poise and sense of confidence.”

The wing spots will be a mix of Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith, Javon Pickett, Torrence Watson, transfer Ed Chang and Kobe Brown. Martin singled out Parker Braun as a player who’s improved greatly. So he, too, is someone who could see extended minutes this season.

There are only so many minutes to go around for basketball’s five spots, but Mizzou should be able to plug in some talented contributors as needed. Familiarity with coaching and scheme seems ubiquitous on this season’s roster.

That advantage isn’t lost on this experienced group of Tigers. While other programs grapple with the hardships of the pandemic, members of Martin’s 2020-21 squad have a sense of unity and readiness.

“It just gives us that sense of comfort even though we don’t have that month to prepare,” Dru Smith said. “We’re going to be able to understand our system, understand our principles and at least we’ll be able to go out there with a game plan that we’re confident in.

“So I think the experience will definitely help us at the beginning of the season.”