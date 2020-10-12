Mizzou football’s game vs. Vanderbilt postponed as first SEC match affected by COVID

The Missouri Tigers’ season continues to change by the day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mizzou’s game Saturday against Vanderbilt this weekend has been postponed to Dec. 12, the SEC announced Monday. PowerMizzou first to report the postponement.

Vanderbilt had only 56 scholarship players active for its 41-7 loss to South Carolina last weekend, according to The Tennessean. That number is barely above the 53-player minimum the SEC set before the season started. Other requirements for a game to be played include at least one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen. Otherwise, the game can be postponed.

The SEC said in its statement that the postponement was made because of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt program.

The game is the first SEC football contest since the league’s restart to be postponed because of the pandemic. Teams in the conference each have two off-weeks built into their 2020 schedules to accommodate such alterations. Mizzou’s midseason off-week was Nov. 7 while Vanderbilt’s was Oct. 24.

Mizzou was originally set to play Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field.

With no game Saturday, the Tigers’ next game is a road showdown against No. 10 Florida. It’ll be the fourth straight ranked opponent Mizzou plays to start the season.

Vanderbilt wasn’t the only team affected by COVID-19 over the weekend. Mizzou was missing seven players because of the virus in its win over LSU Saturday.

The Vanderbilt game marks the second week in a row that Mizzou’s seen a change in its schedule. The Tigers’ game against LSU was moved from Baton Rouge to Memorial Stadium in Columbia because Hurricane Delta was heading toward the Gulf Coast.