Mizzou football created own fortune with creative play calls, execution against LSU

The Missouri Tigers’ first play of the game against No. 17 LSU featured misdirection. And that was just a preview of what was to come. Connor Bazelak and Shawn Robinson both trotted out in a two-quarterback set before the Tigers ultimately went with a Larry Rountree III run.

Three plays later, Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz rudely announced his Tigers weren’t playing around in an upset bid. A flea-flicker went from Rountree back to Bazelak, who threw to wide receiver Tauski Dove for a 58-yard touchdown.

Game on.

Mizzou sprinted to its first lead of the season, showcasing Drinkwitz’s aggressive play-calling. Overall for the game, the offense exploded in a 45-41 upset victory for Drinkwitz’s first win with the Tigers.

“It gave everybody confidence that, yes, we can play,” Drinkwitz said of the fast start. “We can score. We can get out in front. The things that we practiced are going to work. That’s why we took the ball, and I’m glad it worked out.”

Drinkwitz’s play-calling went all out as he used creative schemes and motions to keep the LSU defense off-balance. The offense was so effective, Drinkwitz said he could take risks on first down because he knew they could dig out of the hole on second and third downs.

The first-year MU coach pulled some trickery that even resembled what Chiefs coach Andy Reid features. A shovel pass from Bazelak to tight end Niko Hea — using Rountree as a decoy — was reminiscent of how Reid uses his dangerous offensive pieces.

The flea-flicker was part of Mizzou’s opening script, Bazelak said. The Tigers knew they needed to punch first against the reigning national champs — especially with Missouri down two starting wide receivers in Keke Chism and Dominic Gicinto. That pushed Dove into action, who said he was “ready to roll” once he saw the game plan.

“Coach Drink, he’s very creative with his play-calling,” Rountree said. “We know going in, if he says we’re going to run, we’re going to run it. And we’re going to execute it the way he wants us to. That’s what we did.”

Not all of Drinkwitz’s play calls or aggressive schemes worked. Mizzou attempted another flea-flicker after what appeared to be a double reverse, but Bazelak’s throw didn’t connect with its target. The MU coach also went for it on a fake punt that failed, giving LSU the ball near midfield that led to a LSU touchdown.

It was a banner day for an offense that had combined to score just 31 points in its first two games. The 45 points and 586 total yards Saturday were both easily season highs as Bazelak himself had a career day. In only his second start, Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, orchestrating an offense that got Missouri its first win of the season..

Aside from Dove — who had a team-high 83 yards — Mizzou leaned on its less-heralded receivers on the roster. Walk-on D’ionte Smith had six catches for 54 yards, former quarterback Micah Wilson had his first career catches and added a touchdown, and true freshman Chance Luper had a 69-yard reception that set up the game-winning score.

“Connor came to me and kept saying, ‘Third downs, I’m coming your way,’” Smith said. “I don’t know how many third downs I completed, I just kept catching the ball. Like coach was emphasizing eyes up. We just kept moving the ball, the sticks.”

MU needed all it could from the offense because of its miscues elsewhere. Drinkwitz’s Tigers turned the ball over three times on five fumbles. Each of those turnovers gave LSU favorable field position to rack up points and keep the visitors in the game.

A mix of execution, dynamic play-calling and a few breaks gave Drinkwitz’s squad exactly what they needed: a win. And with Vanderbilt next up on the schedule, the Tigers said they’re looking toward the rest of the season.

“I was super proud that we were able to respond after the turnovers,” Bazelak said. “We’ve gotta clean those up, and we will. But the most important thing was that we responded and got points on the board.”

Bolton the defense’s heart

While it was Joshuah Bledsoe on the key fourth-down stop near the end of the game, linebacker Nick Bolton had a superb play himself. The preseason All-American swatted an LSU pass on third down, reading the play perfectly to keep MU in the lead.

The plan epitomized the captain’s effect on the defense. Bolton was battling through some injuries but played through them — Drinkwitz saying he was only at 90%. The captain was again his stout self, leading the team with 11 tackles and adding three pass break-ups.

Bolton was again the heart and soul of a Mizzou defense that — while it dealt with its struggles Saturday — made some winning plays.

“I’m just going through a little pain here and there,” Bolton said. “But pain is temporary, wins are forever. I’m just trying to come in every day, try to get a little bit better and help our team win.”

Stellar teammate

It was the Bazelak show Saturday, but Drinkwitz praised backup Robinson after the game — especially for his role during the preparation stages throughout the week. Robinson came out on the first play of the game but was nicked up with an ankle injury, which is why Drinkwitz said Robinson didn’t play as much as planned.

But Drinkwitz said there were specific plays and calls for Robinson moving forward, which is worth keeping in mind as another offensive weapon for Drinkwitz.

“There couldn’t have been a better teammate this week,” Drinkwitz said of Robinson. “He was the most excited person all week. Just encouraging our team. I really think our team saw that. It can be one of two ways in these kinds of situations. Shawn Robinson is a heck of a young man, heck of a leader.”