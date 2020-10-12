Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Kickoff time, TV, bet line, 5 things to know

The Missouri Tigers started Saturday with a bang and they never let up. After an improbable goal-line stand — stopping LSU on four straight plays inside the 1-yard line — MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers completed an exhilarating 45-41 win over the defending national champions.

There were a lot of helpful building moments, whether the defense’s physicality or the offense’s explosiveness and unique pass attack. But there were also the gaffes that kept Mizzou from running away with the game — namely costly turnovers that directly led to LSU points.

Drinkwitz said they’ll look at the tape for takeaways from Saturday’s win. The first-year MU coach said he couldn’t have been more proud of his team, a squad that didn’t “flinch” despite the teetering blows of the shootout.

The win goes down as Drinkwitz’s first victory in his MU tenure, and it was a big one by any measure. But there was no trophy awarded at the end of the game, Drinkwitz noted, pointing to the remaining seven games on the Tigers’ 2020 schedule.

Mizzou faces an SEC East rival in Vanderbilt this week — the same team that started the Tigers’ downfall last season. And the Tigers will be looking to avoid a hangover.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 18.5

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

FIVE THINGS