Mizzou basketball vs. OU at Hall of Fame Classic: Tipoff time, TV and a prediction

The details

Tipoff: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPNews

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups

P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG F 35 Brady Manek 6-9 Jr. 13.2 F 21 Kristian Doolittle 6-7 Sr. 14.0 G 24 Jamal Bieniemy 6-6 So. 5.3 G 12 Austin Reaves 6-5 Jr. 16.7 G 11 De’Vion Harmon 6-1 Fr. 8.7 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Jr. 9.7 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 Fr. 6.8 G 4 Javon Pickett 6-5 So. 4.7 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Jr. 12.8 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Jr. 12.0

About Oklahoma (5-1): The Sooners lost their first game Monday, blown out by Stanford 73-54. They’ve had some decent wins over power programs, including Minnesota and Oregon State. KenPom has them at No. 45, though the ranking has jumped up and down. Austin Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek all average double digit points.

About Missouri (4-2): The Tigers struggled on Monday, losing to Butler as the defense, their strong suit, was decimated by the Bulldogs. Mizzou’s looking for a strong performance from Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith, juniors who struggled on Monday against Butler. Dru Smith led the way Monday with 19 points, arguably his best performance as a Tiger. Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin will look to juggle up the rotation after playing 12 vs. Butler.

Prediction: Both teams are coming off similar losses in the Hall of Fame Classic semifinals, allowing their opponent to get to big leads. This one should be competitive between teams looking to salvage a win out of their Thanksgiving tournament. Oklahoma isn’t as sharp compared to Butler, which we’ll say helps Mizzou squeeze out a win.

Missouri 59, Oklahoma 53