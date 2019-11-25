Mizzou starts slow, never recovers in 63-52 loss to Butler in Hall of Fame Classic

MU’s Mario McKinney (11) tries to get a shot off while driving between Butler’s Jordan Tucker, left, and Bryce Nze during the first half of Monday night’s Hall of Fame Classic game at the Sprint Center. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Missouri Tigers got off to their slowest start of the season and never recovered Monday night.

The Butler Bulldogs dominated Mizzou, 63-52, in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center.

The Bulldogs couldn’t miss early, hitting their first six field goal attempts, including three three-pointers. While Mizzou got the first basket of the game, Butler scored the next 15 points.

When the Tigers cut the deficit to single digits, the pro-Mizzou crowd looked to explode. But the Bulldogs had a response every time.

MU coach Cuonzo Martin’s team turned the ball over five times in the first 4:10 of the game as Butler built a 25-7 lead. Mizzou finished with 13 turnovers.

“They made plays,” Martin said. “Got to the rim, played with confidence and made shots.”

Mizzou’s defense — a staple early this season — faltered and allowed a season-high-tying 63 points. Xavier also scored 63 points in a Mizzou loss. Butler shot 48%, another season high allowed by the Tigers.

Guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson were crucial for Mizzou, hitting shots to keep the Tigers in the game. Smith scored 19 points while Pinson added 10, the only Tigers in double digits. Only seven of 12 Tigers who played scored.

Jeremiah Tilmon struggled for the second straight game, foul trouble relegating him to the bench. After two early fouls in the first half, he picked up his third foul 90 seconds into the second half, promptly walking toward the bench. The 6-foot-10 forward finished with zero points and two rebounds in 17 minutes.

Butler was led by Kamar Baldwin and Bryce Golden, who each scored 13 points.

The Tigers will play either Oklahoma or Stanford at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the consolation round of the Hall of Fame Classic.

“We settled down in the second half, but you dug yourself such a hole in the first half,” Martin said. “Give them credit for doing the right things.”