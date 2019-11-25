Mizzou’s Odom would like to know about appeal ‘one way or the other’ before Friday

It’s a “Sprint to Friday” for Missouri coach Barry Odom and his Tigers, who need a victory against Arkansas in the regular-season finale to reach six wins.

Odom, facing criticism after a five game losing streak has dropped Mizzou to 5-6, said Monday that everyone knows the importance of getting to .500. Whether that gets MU to a third consecutive bowl game under Odom is unknown as the school’s appeal of NCAA penalties including a postseason ban is still out.

“You would like to know that going into the game,” Odom said of the appeal. “The unknown, here we are in the last week of the season and we still don’t know. One way or the other for everybody. We’re anxious to find out what that is or where it is.”

Odom said he met with Mizzou’s administration last week, but meets with them every week.

“I’m trying to get whatever I can to get this next win,” he said.

Bryant still not 100%

Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley shed some light on quarterback Kelly Bryant’s injury status Monday. Dooley said fluid had to be drained from Bryant’s knee before Saturday’s game against Tennessee.

“He hasn’t been 100% since the second drive at Kentucky,” Dooley said. “That’s not an excuse.

“He’s got an incredible amount of will and fight. ... It’s hard to even know if he’s hurting. There’s probably not many guys who will probably be playing.”