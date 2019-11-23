Mizzou defense has a rough game as Tigers lose to Tennessee for fifth straight defeat

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings, left, pushes past Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe on the way to a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

The losing streak grew as the Missouri Tigers defense was picked apart through the air in a 24-20 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers — once riding high at a 5-1 record and 2-0 in the SEC — are a losing football team at 5-6.

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns as Mizzou’s secondary was torched. The offense showed some life, but it wasn’t enough in Mizzou’s fifth straight loss.

The Vols started Guarantano after rotating through quarterbacks in recent weeks. Guarantano picked on the Mizzou secondary, which was missing key playmaker DeMarkus Acy.

A week after allowing 330 yards passing to Florida, Guarantano and Tennessee threw for 415 yards. Three Vols receivers had more than 100 yards receiving, the trio of Marquez Callaway, Josh Palmer and Jauan Jennings. Tennessee also converted on 9 of 16 third downs, milking the last few minutes and shunning MU of a comeback.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Tigers offense had a slew of positives for the first time in a month. The offense scored a touchdown for the first time since Oct. 26 at Kentucky. And Missouri had a lead in a game for the first time since Oct. 12 in the win vs. Mississippi.

Mizzou moved the ball consistently on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough, only scoring 20 points. While the two touchdowns were a step forward, Mizzou’s offense failed to score down the stretch.

Missouri blocked two field-goal attempts. The second block allowed the offense to take over at Tennessee’s 41-yard line. Eight plays later, Mizzou scored a touchdown.

Mizzou finishes its regular season at 1:30 p.m. Friday, the day after Thanksgiving at the Arkansas Razorbacks. It’ll be the last chance to become bowl eligible, although that also depends on how and when the NCAA rules on Missouri’s appeal.