Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know

It’s been a long month and a half for the Missouri Tigers.

They dropped their fifth straight game in a 24-20 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. While the offense scored touchdowns, it wasn’t enough as the defense had its second-worst performance of the season.

Mizzou (5-6, 2-5 SEC) has one last chance to get to six wins against a reeling Arkansas Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7) team in Little Rock. Though bowl eligibility comes with the unknown of the NCAA appeal.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Friday

Where: War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, Arkansas

TV: CBS

Betting line: Missouri by 13

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Five things to know