University of Missouri
Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know
It’s been a long month and a half for the Missouri Tigers.
They dropped their fifth straight game in a 24-20 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. While the offense scored touchdowns, it wasn’t enough as the defense had its second-worst performance of the season.
Mizzou (5-6, 2-5 SEC) has one last chance to get to six wins against a reeling Arkansas Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7) team in Little Rock. Though bowl eligibility comes with the unknown of the NCAA appeal.
Here’s a look at this week’s game.
The details
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Friday
Where: War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, Arkansas
TV: CBS
Betting line: Missouri by 13
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Five things to know
Ousted coach: Arkansas fired coach Chad Morris mid-season after he compiled a 4-18 record over three years. Barry Lunney Jr. replaced Morris as interim coach for the struggling Razorbacks.
Brutal on both sides: Neither side of the ball is particularly noteworthy. The Razorbacks score 22.1 points per game, tied for 107th in the nation. They also allow 38 points per game or 126th of 130 teams.
Quarterback carousel: It’s another uncertain situation at quarterback for a Mizzou opponent. The Razorbacks have started four different QBs: Ben Hicks, Nick Starkel, John Stephen Jones and most recently, KJ Jefferson. Jack Lindsey also threw a touchdown in the 56-20 loss to LSU last week.
Battle Line Rivalry: Mizzou has the all-time edge against Arkansas 7-3, including a three-game win streak in the rivalry. The Tigers have won four of five since transitioning to the SEC.
Another Friday game: For the sixth straight year, Mizzou and Arkansas play on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. This one will be in Little Rock, away from Arkansas’ campus in Fayetteville.
Comments