Mizzou receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date, could play Saturday

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Jonathan Nance (4) gazes at Florida Gators defensive back Kaiir Elam (5) as he attempts to maneuver past him during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Florida Gators on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Jonathan Nance was arrested Friday morning, University of Missouri Police confirmed to The Star, after he failed to appear in court for a prior traffic citation.

A Missouri football team spokesperson said Nance’s situation will be addressed internally and said he will dress and be available to play when the Tigers face Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, which is also Senior Day.

Nance, 22, was pulled over by police for running a stop sign at the intersection of Champions Drive and Providence Point on Friday. It was then discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

Nance was cited in June for failing to wear a seat belt in Miller County, according to court records. A warrant was issued when he didn’t appear for his Aug. 14 court date.

After Nance was issued citations for the stop sign violation and driving with a suspended Mississippi state license on Friday, he was taken to Boone County jail with bond set at $100.

As of Friday afternoon, Nance was not listed as a detainee, according to the jail’s website.

Nance has 27 receptions for 410 yards and three touchdowns for Mizzou this season. A graduate transfer who joined the team this year, he previously played for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Arkansas.