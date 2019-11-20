Mizzou basketball vs. Morehead State: Tipoff time, lineups, TV, radio and a prediction

The details

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network plus (Streaming link)

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups

P No. Morehead State Ht. Yr. PPG F 22 LJ Bryan 6-9 So. 7.8 F 3 James Baker 6-6 Jr. 13.5 G 32 Djimon Henson 6-3 Sr. 8.0 G 12 Justin Thomas 5-11 R-Jr. 9.5 G 2 Jordan Walker 6-0 Sr. 13.8 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Jr. 13.3 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 Fr. 6.5 G 4 Javon Pickett 6-5 So. 4.8 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 R-Jr. 11.8 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Jr. 11.8

About Morehead State (4-0): The Eagles are undefeated, beating up on inferior teams in the early going, though their win over Samford was impressive. They’re led by guard Jordan Walker and forward James Baker, who each average more than 13 points per game. KenPom has them at No. 246 in the nation.

About Missouri (3-1): The Tigers are coming off perhaps their most complete win of the season in defeating Wofford, as both the offense and defense clicked. Forward Jeremiah Tilmon led the way while Mark Smith had a hot shooting night. It was a solid bounce back win after an overtime loss to Xavier last week.

Prediction: Don’t let Morehead State’s record fool you, they’re not exactly the greatest basketball team. Wednesday night’s game shouldn’t be as close as the last two home games, where Northern Kentucky and Wofford stuck around before Mizzou pulled away. MU coach Cuonzo Martin should unleash his bench by the end of this one. Missouri 79, Morehead State 50