Mizzou powers past Wofford 75-56 as Mark Smith, defense lead the way

Missouri’s Mark Smith celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Midway through the second half, the Missouri Tigers used a decisive run against the Wofford Terriers to pull away for a 75-56 win.

With the score tied 45-45, Wofford looked for the upset Monday night at Mizzou Arena. But the Tigers (3-1) stood strong, dominating during a 13-0 run and never looking back.

As typical of a Cuonzo Martin-coached squad, defense led to easy offense for the Tigers. They didn’t allow the Terriers to score a field goal in the last 14:35 of the game, a stretch of 15 straight missed field goals.

It was a balanced Mizzou effort offensively, as Mark Smith scored 19 points while Jeremiah Tilmon had 16. Xavier Pinson also added 10, flashing his marquee plays on breakaway dunks. Of Mizzou’s nine players who saw the court Monday evening, eight scored.

Mizzou also had its best shooting evening of the season, which helped in facing what was a hot-shooting team in Wofford.

The Tigers — shooting 25.3% from three coming into the game — hit five of their first six threes. They cooled off, finishing 9 of 23 at a 39.1% clip. The highlight came when Tilmon got in on the fun, knocking his first career three-pointer minutes into the game.

Wofford was led by guard Nathan Hoover, who scored 21 points in 39 minutes. Storm Murphy and Chevez Goodwin were also in double figures with 10 points each.

Mizzou is back in action for a 7 p.m. Wednesday tipoff against Morehead State. Then it’s the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center next week. The Tigers play Butler in Monday’s semifinal and either Oklahoma or Stanford the next day for the title or third place.