Mizzou debuts Top Gun-themed helmets in honor of Veterans Day for game vs. Florida

With Veterans Day having been celebrated Monday, Missouri Tigers coach Barry Odom said his team would honor United States troops with its uniforms this weekend.

When Mizzou takes on No. 11 Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday, it’ll do so with a special Top Gun helmet, one filled with detail in honor of United States veterans.

According to a university release, the patch on the back of the helmet is a replica of one every Top Gun graduate receives. Each player will also have an area code on their helmet, signifying the “numbering system of all US Navy ships that has been in use since the 1800s.” The helmet also says “NAVY” in honor of the Top Gun program.

On Saturday, Mizzou will also have other tributes for Veterans Day, including a flyover during pregame ceremonies, more than 2,500 veterans in attendance as guests, among other planned tributes.