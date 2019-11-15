If Missouri hopes to challenge Florida, Tigers defense will lead the way

For the ugliness of a 27-0 loss at Georgia, the Missouri Tigers defense wasn’t all to blame. The unit was put in uncomfortable spots all night, yet didn’t crack until the end when a comeback was out of hand.

It was a gritty effort for Mizzou’s defense while the other side of the ball scuffled. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm completed 13 of 29 passes, a 44.8% completion percentage, a season-low effort in facing a stout Tigers secondary. The Mizzou defense ranks as one of the best in the SEC, second in the conference allowing 287.8 total yards per game.

If Mizzou (5-4, 2-3 SEC) has any chance to upset No. 11 Florida (8-2, 5-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday and snap a three-game losing streak, it will start with the Tigers’ defense on Faurot Field. Luckily, MU will have the home crowd behind it for the first time since Oct. 12.

But the Gators offense presents its own problems: It relies more on the pass game.

Florida averages 131 yards rushing per game, 105th in the nation. A bulk of the offense runs through Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and his favorite targets, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Freddie Swain. Trask averages 223.4 yards passing per game, thrust into action after starter Feleipe Franks went down in the third week of the season.

“(Trask) is big and strong and he stretches the field,” Mizzou coach Barry Odom said. “He doesn’t try to force throws, you don’t see him making bad decisions. If the guy’s open he’s going to deliver the ball.”

But Florida’s style plays well into how the Mizzou defense is structured. In coordinator Ryan Walters’ second year, the Tigers switched the base defense from a traditional 4-3-4 to a 4-2-5. It means an extra defensive back to oppose pass-heavy college programs. With college teams running more 12 personnel — two tight ends on the field, one used in a receiving role — the change was to counteract that.

The result has been a top-ranked Mizzou pass defense, one that allows 147.7 yards passing per game, fourth in the nation. Walters is a nominee for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant in college football, as Mizzou has made significant improvements from last year.

As for the Florida offense, Walters pointed out Pitts as a major threat, who’s in the middle of a breakout sophomore year. Walters added he’s likely the best tight end Mizzou sees all year.

“They do a good job of identifying who their guys are, try to get them the ball,” Walters said. “Their strong suit is their skill.”

While the Gators don’t run often, Walters said they look for opportunites. The passing game leads to more defensive backs, which means fewer defenders in the tackle box. Once there are fewer players committed to stopping the run, the Gators exploit that with running back Lamical Perine.

Florida’s defense leads the way, but its offense presents an attack that averages 33.3 points per game, 38th in the nation.

“They know who they are from an identity standpoint,” Walters said. “They don’t do a whole lot, but the things that they do, they do really well. We’re going to be tested in the secondary for sure. We just gotta do a good job of identifying formations and our keys so we don’t get fooled.”