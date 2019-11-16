Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: CBS

Betting line: Florida by 6 1/2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Prediction

The Missouri Tigers are finally back home, facing No. 11 Florida, potentially bringing their good vibes back to Faurot Field, where they’re 5-0 this year.

The Mizzou offense is in desperate need of a jolt, whether that be through quarterback Kelly Bryant’s return or elsewhere. The Tigers have combined for 21 points the last three games, a far cry from how they performed at home during the five-game win streak. It’ll face a top-10 Florida defense, which makes it back-to-back games against two of the best defenses in the SEC.

If there’s any chance of an upset, it’ll start on defense for the Tigers. Florida’s offense revolves around its pass game — exactly where the Mizzou defense shines. From Tyree Gillespie to Joshuah Bledsoe, the Tigers secondary has stood strong all season. They’ll have a busy day against Kyle Trask and his many weapons.

Mizzou looks like a completely different team on the road for whatever reason, the Tigers themselves can’t explain it. Perhaps being at home does give Mizzou a boost, though Florida’s a tough opponent worthy of its ranking, according to Missouri coach Barry Odom.

We’ll say this one is close, though Florida ultimately pulls off a nail-biter. It’ll sink the Tigers fan base some more, but there will be some positive takeaways.

Florida 20, Missouri 17