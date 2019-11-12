Mizzou basketball at Xavier: Tipoff time, lineups, TV, radio and a prediction

The details

Tipoff: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups

P No. Xavier Ht. Yr. PPG* F 13 Naji Marshall 6-7 Jr. 14.7 F 4 Tyrique Jones 6-9 Sr. 11.3 F 25 Jason Carter 6-8 Jr. 16.5 G 3 Quentin Goodin 6-4 Sr. 11.0 G 10 Leighton Schrand 6-2 Sr. 0.0 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG* F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Jr. 10.1 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 Fr. N/A G 4 Javon Pickett 6-5 So. 7.7 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Jr. 13.7 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Jr. 11.4

*PPG from last season played

About Xavier (2-0): The No. 21 ranked Musketeers are an experienced team, returning four starters. Xavier will want to run in transition and crash the boards for offensive rebounds. They’re currently led by Tyrique Jones and Naji Marshall, both forwards averaging 18.5 points per game.

About Missouri (2-0): The Tigers took care of business against inferior opponents in Incarnate Word and Northern Kentucky. Jeremiah Tilmon has led the way with the supporting cast of Mark Smith, Xavier Pinson and others. Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin tightened his rotation facing the Norse, which he’ll likely do again.

Prediction: This one will be close. But this early in the season, it’ll come down to the chemistry Xavier brings back along with a boost from being at home. Mizzou hangs around because of its defense. But the Tigers have some wrinkles they still need to smooth out on-court and that proves to be a small difference. Xavier 65, Missouri 59