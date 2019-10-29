Assessing Missouri after two straight losses and what’s next headed into bye week

All the chatter about the Missouri Tigers going undefeated in the SEC and winning the Eastern Division title seems so long ago. But that’s where MU football stands after dropping two straight games to middling SEC teams — both as double-digit favorites.

The Tigers are likely done being favorites, at least for two games. Mizzou faces its toughest tests next: on the road at Georgia and home against Florida. A division title isn’t out of the question, but after back-to-back faulty outings, a lot has to go right the rest of conference play.

But first, a bye week. The second off week of the season allows the Tigers some reflection after this last four-game spurt. After a 5-1 start to 2019, MU stumbles into a week of rest with plenty of questions.

“We’re 5-3 and we’ve earned 5-3,” MU coach Barry Odom said after the loss to Kentucky. “It’s not where anybody wants to be. But right now, that’s who we are.”

Look no further than the ground game for where the Tigers have stumbled. In the five wins, MU averaged 216.6 yards rushing. In losses, that number dropped to 130.7 yards per game. The inability to sustain drives was evident in the defeats to Vanderbilt and Kentucky, Kelly Bryant and the offense never establishing any rhythm. The offense scored just 14 and seven points, respectively, in dropping both games, sending the Tigers fan base into a frenzy.

The defense has continued playing well, allowing just 18.1 points per game, 15th in the nation. But the unit has had its stumbles as well, including letting Kentucky run all over them and not being able to get off the field against Vanderbilt.

Where do the Tigers go from here? Odom gave a blunt answer in regards to the bye week and making sure the team doesn’t feed on the negativity surrounding the program.

“I also learned to fight through adversity and rally the troops with the group that we’ve got,” Odom said. “If you do that and you know that your habits will align with the way that they’re supposed to, and if you stay together, then we’re going to be in a position that we’ll be (competitive) in every game.

“If we don’t, and if we start to fracture, then we don’t have a chance the next four weeks. Nobody wants to hear that, but that’s reality.”

The players had similar sentiments in where they and the rest of the team stands heading into the bye week.

Center Trystan Colon-Castillo had strong words regarding some Tigers and where they’re at off the field, including how everyone needs to “look at themselves in the mirror.” Linebacker Nick Bolton pointed at execution, deflecting blame on the coaches, placing it instead squarely on himself and his teammates.

“We can’t let negativity go around the locker room or anything,” wide receiver Jonathan Nance said. “We just got to make sure we stay together, keep a good attitude and come ready to practice.”

“Confidence level is still high,” safety Tyree Gillespie said. “I believe in my boys and they believe in me.”

Throughout the opening half of the season, MU merely took care of business against inferior teams. Of course, that’s besides the Wyoming loss, but the ensuing five-game winning streak eased any memories of that game.

But in looking at the schedule, the Power Five opponents the Tigers faced — West Virginia (3-4), South Carolina (3-5), Ole Miss (3-4) — aren’t exactly the best teams in the nation. The other two wins, against Southeast Missouri and Troy, were against outmatched opponents at home.

By virtue of their schedule, the Tigers did what they should in winning those games. The offense put up points while the defense kept pace as one of the top-ranked units in the nation.

That is why the losses to Vanderbilt and Kentucky blindsided many Tigers fans. Perhaps the common denominator in all three losses this year is the road element. The Tigers are 5-0 at home, but a hapless 0-3 away from Faurot Field.

“I like to think whether we’re at home or on the road, that we’d play the same,” Odom said. “But obviously we haven’t. … For whatever reason, in a moment of time when things didn’t go really our way, I don’t see the same group yet. I’ve got to find the answer for that.”

As Odom mentioned last week, the Tigers can still control the narrative in the next two games. Should they win against Georgia and Florida, they’ll have a real chance to finish 9-3.

While Odom changes how he approaches the bye week, the Tigers will practice and stay fresh ahead of the final four games of the season.

“This is not the first time we’ve stared in some adversity, and it won’t be the last,” Odom said. “We’ll go back to work. We’re going to push and guide and mentor and love and keep moving these guys forward. We’ll have an opportunity after the bye week to go on the road at Georgia and see if we can play a lot better.”