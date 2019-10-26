Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Betting line: Missouri by 10

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Prediction

Expect this game to be an ugly one, folks.

There’s some rain and inclement weather in the forecast which will likely affect play Saturday evening in Lexington. Both offenses are bound to struggle if the weather is less than favorable.

The Kentucky offense has been banged up by injuries, especially at quarterback. Starter Terry Wilson went down for the season in September with a knee injury. Backup Sawyer Smith was also banged up after a pair of starts, though he might be back this week. It’s why Lynn Bowden, the wide receiver, has started at quarterback the past two games. The Wildcats will likely juggling between Bowden and Smith on Saturday.

MU coach Barry Odom does respect the playmaking ability of Bowden, especially after last year, where the then-wide receiver put up 13 receptions for 166 yards. Bowden’s an electrifying player, so the Tigers defensive front should have their hands full keeping in from explosive plays.

On the defensive side, Missouri faces a solid defense in looking to bounce back from a season-low performance. The Wildcats defense ranks at 23.3 points per game, 47th in the nation. As MU center Trayce Colon-Castilo noted this week, Kentucky boasts a huge defensive front with guys pushing 300 pounds and filling the gaps.

The Missouri defense should expect a solid day, especially with the uncertainty of the Kentucky offense. The offense will have their hands full, especially if they’re facing both Kentucky and the weather.

We’ll say the Tigers win — and technically cover — but it may well be a hard game to evaluate afterward because of the conditions. But it’ll be another win in conference play heading into the bye week.

Missouri 20, Kentucky 7